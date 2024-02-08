Videos
Published Jan 9, 2024 at 12:58 AM IST
How India forced Pak on its knees post Pulwama, reveals ex-Indian envoy
Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has written about the coercive diplomacy that took place after the Pulwama attack that resulted in Pakistan repatriating IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan whose flight had crash landed in Pakistani territory. Bisaria talks to Arnab on The Debate
