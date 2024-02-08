Videos
Published Jan 9, 2024 at 7:04 PM IST
How India forced Pakistan to safely return IAF officer Abhinandan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take call from then Pakistan PM Imran Khan as India increased the pressure on Pakistan to safely release IAF officer Abhinandan Varthman. Former Diplomat Ajay Bisaria has written about the coercive diplomacy that took place after the Balakot airstrikes that resulted in Pakistan repatriating Wing Commander Abhinandan whose flight had crash landed in Pakistan territory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take call from then Pakistan PM Imran Khan as India increased the pressure on Pakistan to safely release IAF officer Abhinandan Varthman. Former Diplomat Ajay Bisaria has written about the coercive diplomacy that took place after the Balakot airstrikes that resulted in Pakistan repatriating Wing Commander Abhinandan whose flight had crash landed in Pakistan territory.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.