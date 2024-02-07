Videos
Published Feb 4, 2024 at 11:06 PM IST
This Is How UP ATS nabbed Moscow Embassy staffer in Hapur for spying
Satendra Siwal an Indian Embassy staffer was arrested by UP ATS under the Official Secrets Act. The staffer was arrested for allegedly providing confidential information to Pakistan intelligence agency (ISI). He was posted as Indian-Based Security Assistant in the Indian Embassy in Russia since 2021. UP ATS received information from confidential sources that handlers of ISI were trying to manipulate certain individuals with hidden identities in the MEA. ISI tried offering money to the employees associated with the Indian Military, through these covert means confidential information was being obtained.
