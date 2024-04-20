Hubbali Murder Case

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her acquaintance inside the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka on April 18. Furious ABVP workers held a massive protest against the killing of Neha Hiremath. Amid massive outrage on the streets, traffic snarled at BVB Circle, Vidyanagar. The 23-year-old accused, Fayaz entered the college campus with a knife and stabbed the girl multiple times. After my daughter' was returning from college, an unknown person came and stabbed him 7 times and she died on the spot. The accused has already been arrested. The motive of the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal...We had a conversation with the accused before the incident took place where we explained to him that we are Hindu and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married...

