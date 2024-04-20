Hubbali Murder Case

Videos
'Killed For Rejecting Proposal', Says Victim’s Father, Political Row Eru
A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her acquaintance inside the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka on April 18. Furious ABVP workers held a massive protest against the killing of Neha Hiremath. Amid massive outrage on the streets, traffic snarled at BVB Circle, Vidyanagar. The 23-year-old accused, Fayaz entered the college campus with a knife and stabbed the girl multiple times. After my daughter' was returning from college, an unknown person came and stabbed him 7 times and she died on the spot. The accused has already been arrested. The motive of the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal...We had a conversation with the accused before the incident took place where we explained to him that we are Hindu and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married...
A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her acquaintance inside the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka on April 18. Furious ABVP workers held a massive protest against the killing of Neha Hiremath. Amid massive outrage on the streets, traffic snarled at BVB Circle, Vidyanagar. The 23-year-old accused, Fayaz entered the college campus with a knife and stabbed the girl multiple times. After my daughter' was returning from college, an unknown person came and stabbed him 7 times and she died on the spot. The accused has already been arrested. The motive of the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal...We had a conversation with the accused before the incident took place where we explained to him that we are Hindu and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married...
Published April 20th, 2024 at 07:58 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.