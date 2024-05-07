×

Published May 4, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST

One Air Warrior martyred after IAF convoy attacked in Poonch

One Air Warrior was martyred after an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack and one passed away due to injuries. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit started cordon and search operations in the area. Other military personnel also suffered injuries, officials said. 

Published May 4th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

