Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 21, 2024 at 4:08 PM IST

India's Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away Aged 95

Distinguished jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 on Feb 21. He is known for his impeccable role in reshaping India’s legal and judicial system. The Supreme Court lawyer’s career spanned over seven decades. He donned many hats over the years and occupied critical positions. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

Garcetti's Peace Message

an hour ago
Farmers Delhi March

Farmers Resume March

an hour ago
Martin Scorsese

Golden Bear For Scorsese

an hour ago
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

'Will Continue His Work'

2 hours ago
Nikki Haley Donald Trump New Hampshire votes primary

Nikki Refuses To Quit

2 hours ago
Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman

RIP Nariman

2 hours ago
Andy Murray, AO, Australian Open

Murray wins Qatar Open

2 hours ago
Luis Suarez

Inter Miami practices

2 hours ago
Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest against her again from Amethi

Smriti vs Rahul Gandhi

5 hours ago
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.

Big Trouble for RaGa

5 hours ago
supreme court

Chandigarh mayor poll

a day ago
PM Modi in Jammu at Maulana Azad Stadium

PM Modi In Jammu

a day ago
Rituraj Singh

Remembering Rituraj Singh

a day ago
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan

Media silenced in WB

a day ago
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivaji Maharaj

a day ago
Watch: Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest Against Him

Kerala Guv Confronts SFI

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures
Videosan hour ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
03:49
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures
Videosan hour ago
Farmers Delhi March
04:40
Security Tight At Singhu, Ghazipur Borders As Farmers Resume March
Videosan hour ago
Martin Scorsese
04:43
Martin Scorsese Receives Berlinale’s Honorary Golden Bear Award
Videosan hour ago
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
04:27
Wife Of Dead Putin Critic To Follow Her Husband’s Footsteps
Videos2 hours ago
Nikki Haley Donald Trump New Hampshire votes primary
05:26
Nikki Haley Refuses To Quit Presidential Race
Videos2 hours ago
Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman
03:06
India's Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away Aged 95
Videos2 hours ago
Andy Murray, AO, Australian Open
01:52
Andy Murray wins the Qatar Open.
Videos2 hours ago
Luis Suarez
01:21
Inter Miami practices before MLS season opener match
Videos2 hours ago
Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest against her again from Amethi
05:23
Political slugfest intensifies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of LS elections
Videos5 hours ago
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.
07:10
Rahul Gandhi’s drunkard remark lands him in trouble, sparks controversy
Videos5 hours ago
supreme court
08:24
Supreme Court declares AAP candidate as Chandigarh Mayor
Videosa day ago
PM Modi in Jammu at Maulana Azad Stadium
03:17
Watch: PM Modi's Humble Appeal To Man Carrying Child On Shoulder
Videosa day ago
Rituraj Singh
03:06
Remembering Rituraj Singh: A Look Back At Actor's Illustrious Career
Videosa day ago
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan
05:28
Nationwide Condemnation Of Mamata’s Decision To Silence Media
Videosa day ago
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir.
05:34
Maratha Battalion Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj Amid Heavy Snow
Videosa day ago
Watch: Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest Against Him
04:54
Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest
Videosa day ago
‘TMC Goons Would Take Women for Nights at a Stretch…’: Smriti Irani Citing Republic’s Report
03:29
Today It Is Republic TV, Tomorrow It Can Be Anybody: Smriti Irani
Videosa day ago
R Bangla Reporter arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
05:35
Why Did West Bengal Police Illegally Arrest Republic Bangla Reporter?
Videosa day ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.
05:05
R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands
Videosa day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
04:15
Rakul-Jackky Wedding: A timeline of their relationship
Videos2 days ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death
05:14
Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother
Videos2 days ago
BAFTA
04:11
BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet Glitters With Celeb Glam
Videos2 days ago
Sini Shetty
03:18
Meet Sini Shetty, India’s Representative At Miss World 2023
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi
14:46
Watch: Top 5 Moments Of PM Modi’s Speech
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo