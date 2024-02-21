Videos
Published Feb 21, 2024 at 4:08 PM IST
India's Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away Aged 95
Distinguished jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 on Feb 21. He is known for his impeccable role in reshaping India’s legal and judicial system. The Supreme Court lawyer’s career spanned over seven decades. He donned many hats over the years and occupied critical positions.
