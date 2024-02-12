Videos
Published Feb 12, 2024 at 9:28 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew from Stranded Vessel
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram successfully conducted a rescue operation, saving 11 crew members who were stranded aboard the IFB King due to engine failure since February 5th. The vessel was safely towed from a location 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island and later handed over to ICGS Minicoy by ICG officials.
