At the Valedictory Ceremony of CLEA-Commonwealth Attorneys & Solicitors General Conference (CAGSC-24), Home Minister Amit Shah on February 04 said that justice cannot be served in the 21st century with laws of 19th. Hinting changes in the Judiciary System, HM Shah said that India's criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world.

"The way the scenario is changing today, I believe that the judiciary will also have to change. In view of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. We cannot deliver justice in the 21st century with the laws of the 19th century. Now these three laws which were mentioned by the Solicitor General and the Law Minister, I would like to say that after the complete implementation of these three laws, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world..." said HM Shah.