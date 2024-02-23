On February 22, a momentous occasion unfolded for the Pahari Community in Jammu and Kashmir as they were granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Lok Sabha had previously endorsed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on February 20, which officially added the Pahari Community, along with the Gadda Brahmin and Koli Communities, to the ST list. Members of the Pahari Community expressed their elation and gratitude towards LG Manoj Sinha and PM Modi for this significant decision.