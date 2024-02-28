Videos
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 10:12 AM IST
Kashmir Gets Its First Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall In Kupwara
The first-ever multi-purpose indoor sports hall in Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir which was recently inaugurated by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marks a significant milestone for the local sports community. This state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to the commitment to fostering athletic talent and providing a platform for aspiring players to hone their skills. The sports hall is poised to become a hub for various indoor sports, offering a versatile space for activities such as badminton, basketball, and volleyball and Wushu. More than 100 students have since then enrolled in the stadium for coaching in different sports.
