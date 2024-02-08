Videos
Published Feb 7, 2024 at 8:47 PM IST
Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE
Little twin sisters from Kashmir, Zainab and Zeba have taken the digital world by storm with their delightful vlogs. The duo's video went viral on social media in which they were seen enjoying the snow in Kashmir. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the duo shared their excitement & dreams for the future. These little sisters also expressed their heartfelt desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Zainab and Zeba extended a warm invitation to the public to visit the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.
