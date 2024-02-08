Videos
Published Jan 16, 2024 at 9:59 AM IST
Kashmiri Girl's Viral Ram Bhajan
Batool Zehra's soulful Ram Bhajan emerges as a symbol of communal harmony, resonating from Kashmir's Uri to Ayodhya. The viral rendition bridges cultural divides, affirming a shared connection to Lord Ram as India anticipates the Ram Mandir inauguration
