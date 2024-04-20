Videos
Published Apr 20, 2024 at 8:02 AM IST
Hundreds Of People Witness Thrissur Pooram Festival
Hundreds of people witnessed the Thrissur Pooram festival. The colorful celebrations captivated the viewers. LED parasols featuring Lord Ram and Chandrayaan were the major attractions of this year's Kudamattam. Kudamattam is the most colourful event of the Thrissur Pooram festival. Thrissur Pooram is celebrated in the Malayalam month of Medam. It is observed on the pooram day, when the moon rises with the Pooram star
Published April 20th, 2024 at 08:02 IST
