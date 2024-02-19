Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Feb 19, 2024 at 9:23 PM IST

R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

Republic Bangla reporting on ground from Shandeshkhali has been attacked, assaulted and arrested on the instruction of the Mamata Banerjee government. Arnab Goswami has now reacted to reporter Santu Pan's arrest and asked for the immediate release of the reporter as law and order situation worsens in Sandeshkhali. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

Videosan hour ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.

R Bangla Reporter Held

an hour ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death

Parents On Suhani

3 hours ago
BAFTA

Celebs At BAFTA

6 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Who is Sini Shetty?

6 hours ago
PM Modi

PM Modi’s Speech

8 hours ago
LeBron James

LeBron to retire as Laker

8 hours ago
Brazil Israel

Brazil vs Israel

8 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

9 hours ago
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh.

AAP councillors join BJP

12 hours ago
Kamal Nath in BJP

Kamal Nath to BJP?

13 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Trump's Sneakers

a day ago
CM yogi in pune

Yogi thanks PM Modi

a day ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah

'Modi PM Again'

a day ago
Jaishankar EAM

Israel-Palestine Conflict

a day ago
Erling Haaland

Guardiola on Haaland

a day ago
PreZero Arena

Toy cars disrupts match

a day ago
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.
05:05
R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata
Videosan hour ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death
05:14
Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother
Videos3 hours ago
BAFTA
04:11
BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet Glitters With Celeb Glam
Videos6 hours ago
Sini Shetty
03:18
Meet Sini Shetty, India’s Representative At Miss World 2023
Videos6 hours ago
PM Modi
14:46
Watch: Top 5 Moments Of PM Modi’s Speech
Videos8 hours ago
LeBron James
02:49
NBA: LeBron James is dedicated to retire as a Laker
Videos8 hours ago
Brazil Israel
03:16
Brazil's Lula compares Israel's war on Gaza with the Holocaust
Videos8 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal
03:27
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple
Videos9 hours ago
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh.
06:52
Three AAP Chandigarh councillors join BJP
Videos12 hours ago
Kamal Nath in BJP
05:39
Kamal Nath to BJP? Close Aide Sajjan Singh Verma answers rumors
Videos13 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
03:49
Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'
Videosa day ago
CM yogi in pune
03:42
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for making Ram Temple possible
Videosa day ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah
04:52
India has decided Modi will become PM again, declares Amit Shah
Videosa day ago
Jaishankar EAM
03:36
S Jaishankar Urges 'Permanent Fix' for Israel-Palestine Conflict | Watch
Videosa day ago
Erling Haaland
01:09
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will score 'in the next game'
Videosa day ago
PreZero Arena
01:00
Toy cars disrupts a Bundesliga clash
Videosa day ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
03:50
US President Joe Biden Speaks To Prez Zelenskyy, Assures Aid To Ukraine
Videos2 days ago
Suhani Bhatnagar
03:33
Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19
Videos2 days ago
Hezbollah
04:00
Hezbollah Chief Vows To Make Israel Pay For Death Of Lebanese Civilians
Videos2 days ago
Dune 2 stars at London premiere
02:21
Dune 2 Stars Walk The Red Carpet At London Premiere
Videos3 days ago
Alipur Fire
08:02
Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, four others injured
Videos3 days ago
Volkanovski vs Topuria
02:18
Volkanovski & Topuria clash at UFC 298 presser
Videos3 days ago
Red Bull Racing
02:31
Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20
Videos3 days ago
Same sex marriage
10:05
Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Civil Marriage
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo