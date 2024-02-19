Videos
Published Feb 19, 2024 at 9:23 PM IST
R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata
Republic Bangla reporting on ground from Shandeshkhali has been attacked, assaulted and arrested on the instruction of the Mamata Banerjee government. Arnab Goswami has now reacted to reporter Santu Pan's arrest and asked for the immediate release of the reporter as law and order situation worsens in Sandeshkhali.
Republic Bangla reporting on ground from Shandeshkhali has been attacked, assaulted and arrested on the instruction of the Mamata Banerjee government. Arnab Goswami has now reacted to reporter Santu Pan's arrest and asked for the immediate release of the reporter as law and order situation worsens in Sandeshkhali.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Three AAP Chandigarh councillors join BJP
Videos12 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.