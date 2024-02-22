Farmers leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on February 22 informed that the protest march will continue at the same place (Delhi) wherever it is continuing, for the next two days. Notably, a 21-year old youth died on February 21 during the protest at Khanauri border crossing in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “For the next two days, this protest will continue at the places where it is continuing. The situation at the Khanauri crossing will be assessed. The Opposition leaders have also not reacted what will they do if a special session of the Parliament will be called by the Centre government for MSP legal guarantee law.”