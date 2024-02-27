Videos
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 12:59 AM IST
Maryam Nawaz becomes first female Chief Minister in Pakistan
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Maryam Nawaz was elected as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. She has become the first-ever woman chief minister of a province in Pakistan.
