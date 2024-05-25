×

Published May 25, 2024 at 8:44 PM IST

Massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, several dead

Rajkot TRP Gaming Zone Fire: At least 24 people were reported dead in a massive fire that broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on May 25 evening, said officials. Initially, the number of causalities was reported at 7. A relief and rescue operation is underway.

Published May 25th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

