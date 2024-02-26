Videos
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 11:12 AM IST
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
In the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi praised Ganderbal’s Mohammad Manshah Khakhi for his efforts of preserving the Gojri language. The literary works of Mohammad Manshah Khakhi in the Gojri language have been compiled in 50 volumes. Mohammad Manshah had been working to preserve his own language for the last 3 decades.
