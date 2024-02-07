On his visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an important announcement. The statement was about the Indo-Myanmar border. The Modi government taking a big decision is set to fence the Indo-Myanmar border. The existing free movement regime (FMR) between the two countries will be scrapped, said Shah. As per Shah, fencing will start soon & the free movement of people from the Indo-Myanmar the border will be restricted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to Meghalaya & Assam and took part in various events.