Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 8, bid farewell to the retiring MPs during his address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi extended wishes to the retiring MPs, saying that the senior members must act as a guiding light. PM Modi also recalled the instance when former prime minister Manmohan Singh had come to Rajya Sabha to cast his vote on a wheel chair. While bidding farewell to the retiring MPs on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over bringing black paper. Referring black paper to ‘kaala tika’, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha,” I thank Kharge ji for applying ‘kaala tika’. Kaala tika is important to prevent good work from being jinxed.”



Watch video for more