Videos
Published Feb 25, 2024 at 8:09 PM IST
PM Modi interacts with 'Drone Didi' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
While addressing his 110th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke with Drone didi Sunita. PM interacted with Drone didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur, UP. PM Modi opened the conversation by asking Sunita Devi about her family, education & family Business. PM Modi, then asked Sunita, about her 'Drone Didi' journey & about her training for the same.
While addressing his 110th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke with Drone didi Sunita. PM interacted with Drone didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur, UP. PM Modi opened the conversation by asking Sunita Devi about her family, education & family Business. PM Modi, then asked Sunita, about her 'Drone Didi' journey & about her training for the same.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.