While addressing his 110th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke with Drone didi Sunita. PM interacted with Drone didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur, UP. PM Modi opened the conversation by asking Sunita Devi about her family, education & family Business. PM Modi, then asked Sunita, about her 'Drone Didi' journey & about her training for the same.