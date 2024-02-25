Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 reached his home state Gujarat. He offered prayers at Beyt Dwarka Temple. After offering prayers at the temple, Prime Minister inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge of the country. The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, holds immense significance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. Initiated by the Centre in 2017 the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka.