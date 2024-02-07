Videos
Published Jan 26, 2024 at 11:14 AM IST
PM Modi Receives President Droupadi Murmu At Kartavya Path
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Kartavya Path on the occasion of India's 75th republic day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Kartavya Path on the occasion of India's 75th republic day.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.