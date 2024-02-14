Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Feb 14, 2024 at 9:06 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's inaugural Hindu temple, marking a significant milestone in interfaith relations and cultural exchange between India and the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Modi.

UAE's first Hindu temple

an hour ago
Ahlan Modi event

PM full speech

9 hours ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border

Farmers protest

9 hours ago
Dakota Johnson

Madame Web US Premiere

12 hours ago
Cillian Murphy

28 Days Later 2 In Works

19 hours ago
Oscars luncheon

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

19 hours ago
PM Modi UAE Visit

PM Modi Departs For UAE

21 hours ago
sonu nigam abu dhabi

Sonu Nigam At BAPS

a day ago
baps temple

Inside BAPS Temple

a day ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

India-UAE Ties

a day ago
Richest Camel racing festival

Richest Camel racing fest

2 days ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali issue

2 days ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia

Interim bail granted

2 days ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test

Nitish wins floor test

2 days ago
Erling Haaland

Pep on Haaland & KDB

2 days ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police

Haldwani Violence

2 days ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Showsa month ago

Ahlan Modi event
36:59
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
Videos9 hours ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border
03:06
How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
Videos9 hours ago
Dakota Johnson
03:28
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
Videos12 hours ago
Cillian Murphy
03:26
Cillian Murphy Teases Danny Boyle Starrer 28 Days Later Sequel
Videos19 hours ago
Oscars luncheon
04:31
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Celebs Walk The Red Carpet
Videos19 hours ago
PM Modi UAE Visit
04:41
Watch: PM Modi Departs For UAE On 2 Day Visit, To Inaugurate BAPS Temple
Videos21 hours ago
sonu nigam abu dhabi
03:04
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Videosa day ago
baps temple
04:29
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
Videosa day ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir
04:19
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Videosa day ago
Richest Camel racing festival
03:07
More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
Videos2 days ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
08:09
What Is Happening In Sandeshkhali? All You Need To Know
Videos2 days ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia
03:23
Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Videos2 days ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test
08:43
Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Floor Test, targets Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi rule
Videos2 days ago
Erling Haaland
01:44
Pep Guardiola on Haaland & De Bruyne
Videos2 days ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police
06:23
Watch: JCB Drivers, Eyewitness Recount Haldwani Violence
Videos2 days ago
Celebs
07:08
B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party
Videos2 days ago
ICGS ship Vikram escorting MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port.
03:18
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew from Stranded Vessel
Videos2 days ago
CM Nitish Kumar
05:23
JDU MLAs skip Nitish's key meet ahead of the Bihar Floor Test
Videos2 days ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
08:21
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch
Videos3 days ago
The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed similarly to how Hamas uses its network against the IDF.
03:08
Israel unveils tunnels under Gaza City headquarters of UN agency
Videos3 days ago
Police alert regarding farmers protest security increased on the border
03:37
Ghazipur Border Barricaded as Farmers Gear Up for Feb 13 MSP March
Videos3 days ago
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along
05:03
When Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna struggled to get out of muddy water
Videos3 days ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
04:48
AAP to contest solo in Punjab, will INDI completely break after this?
Videos3 days ago