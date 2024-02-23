Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 1:34 AM IST
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
The BJP called the Congress government in Karnataka "anti-Hindu" after the latter passed the 'Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024' in the state assembly. The bill mandates a temple tax that mentions a tax of 10% on the temples that have an earning of more than 1 crore and 5% on those who earn between 10 lakh to 1 crore.
