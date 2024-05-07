Three Independent MLAs announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state dealing a blow to the ruling BJP. The three MLAs, Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder, also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections. They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.