Videos
Published May 25, 2024 at 9:52 AM IST
Manoj Tiwari V/S Kanhaiya Kumar High-stakes Election Battle
All eyes will be on Delhi, as seven seats in the national capital will go to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. The contest in the national capital became interesting as it is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc parties – the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). All Eyes On Manoj Tiwari V/S Kanhaiya Kumar High-stakes Election Battle | Lok Sabha Polls - Phase 6 Manoj Tiwari Vs Kanhaiya Kumar
All eyes will be on Delhi, as seven seats in the national capital will go to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. The contest in the national capital became interesting as it is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc parties – the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). All Eyes On Manoj Tiwari V/S Kanhaiya Kumar High-stakes Election Battle | Lok Sabha Polls - Phase 6 Manoj Tiwari Vs Kanhaiya Kumar
Published May 25th, 2024 at 09:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.