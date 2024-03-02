Videos
Published Mar 2, 2024 at 5:15 PM IST
Amid Reports Of Vikramaditya Singh In Delhi, CM Sukhu Says ‘All Is Well'
Amid mega political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, rumours are rife of Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh going to Delhi to meet BJP. In the thick of the speculations, CM Sukhu attempted to tone down the rumours. CM Sukhu said ‘all is now well’.
