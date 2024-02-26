Videos
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to eradicate child marriage from the state before 2026. While challenging the opposition, he declared a war against child marriages in the state. Protesting the decision by the state Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. The state government had launched a crackdown against child marriage in the state in two phases last year.
