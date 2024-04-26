Explore the intensity of the TMC vs BJP confrontation during the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Polls, as a heated altercation unfolds between a TMC worker and BJP's Sukanta Majumdar in Balurghat. Videos capturing their verbal exchange have surfaced, with Majumdar alleging the presence of a large number of TMC workers at the polling booth. Notably, crucial constituencies like Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat in West Bengal are witnessing polls. Stay updated with key candidates such as Raju Bista and Sukanta Majumdar from BJP, along with TMC's Biplab Mitra, shaping the narrative in the second phase of elections.