Videos
Published Apr 26, 2024 at 3:35 PM IST
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
Explore the intensity of the TMC vs BJP confrontation during the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Polls, as a heated altercation unfolds between a TMC worker and BJP's Sukanta Majumdar in Balurghat. Videos capturing their verbal exchange have surfaced, with Majumdar alleging the presence of a large number of TMC workers at the polling booth. Notably, crucial constituencies like Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat in West Bengal are witnessing polls. Stay updated with key candidates such as Raju Bista and Sukanta Majumdar from BJP, along with TMC's Biplab Mitra, shaping the narrative in the second phase of elections.
Explore the intensity of the TMC vs BJP confrontation during the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Polls, as a heated altercation unfolds between a TMC worker and BJP's Sukanta Majumdar in Balurghat. Videos capturing their verbal exchange have surfaced, with Majumdar alleging the presence of a large number of TMC workers at the polling booth. Notably, crucial constituencies like Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat in West Bengal are witnessing polls. Stay updated with key candidates such as Raju Bista and Sukanta Majumdar from BJP, along with TMC's Biplab Mitra, shaping the narrative in the second phase of elections.
Published April 26th, 2024 at 15:35 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.