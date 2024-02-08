Videos
Published Jan 16, 2024 at 6:55 PM IST
Breaking: Karnataka Minister Insults Lord Ram, Likens Him To Dolls
Karnataka minister makes a controversial statement on Ram Mandir yet again, likens Lord Ram to dolls.
"There are Ram Mandirs with a history of thousands of years back home. These are holy places. Now BJP is building temples for election. BJP is cheating people. I had gone there when the Babri masjid was demolished, they kept two dolls in a tent and called it Ram. Back home when we go to Ram temple there’s a vibration that one can feel. In Ayodhya I felt nothing, it was like dolls in touring talkies," he says.
User| 22 days ago
A billion plus people know the value of Ram Temple,majority of Congress men talk nonsense now & then,no one takes them seriously but they have nuisance value to some extent due so called sickular media This must be stopped, enough is enough