Published Feb 23, 2024 at 6:23 PM IST
Zeeshan Siddique Claims He Was 'Told to Lose 10kg to Meet Rahul Gandhi
Zeeshan Siddique, the recently ousted president of the Mumbai unit of Congress' youth wing and son of former Congress leader Baba Siddique, has come forward with startling revelations about his tenure and treatment within the party. Zeeshan Siddique claimed that an unconventional barrier obstructed his quest to meet Rahul Gandhi - a demand to shed 10 kilograms as part of a weight loss program
