Videos
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:25 AM IST
Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from banned extremist organisation Sikhs for Justice.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from banned extremist organisation Sikhs for Justice.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 00:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.