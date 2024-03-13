Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on March 12 said that party has decided to bring ‘Adivasi Nyay Guarantee’ to save the Adivasi from the atrocities towards them. “Doing justice to the Adivasi is our first responsibility…Their lands are being taken away…Atrocities are being done on them…They are being harassed, women and children are raped… We are bringing an Adivasi Nyay Guarantee to save them from all these,” said Kharge.