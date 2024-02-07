Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 1:49 PM IST
Jaishankar meets Maldivian FM, discusses withdrawal of Indian military
Amid strained relations between India and Maldives, foreign ministers of both nations met in Uganda's Kampala on January 18. Taking to social media, EAM Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting with his Maldives counterpart Moosa Zameer. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). EAM asserted he held a "frank" discussion with Zameer, besides discussing the issues related to NAM.
