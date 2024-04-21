Videos
Published Apr 19, 2024 at 8:37 PM IST
Different hues of democracy: Voters turn up for biggest polling exercise
Be it a polling booth in Malogalm, Arunachal Pradesh for a lone voter or a newly-wed couple in Udhampur, Indian elections are a celebration like no other. India saw voters of different age groups come out to vote to polling officers ride a camel as the world's largest election kicked off in India. We bring to you some best scenes from Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Be it a polling booth in Malogalm, Arunachal Pradesh for a lone voter or a newly-wed couple in Udhampur, Indian elections are a celebration like no other. India saw voters of different age groups come out to vote to polling officers ride a camel as the world's largest election kicked off in India. We bring to you some best scenes from Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 20:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.