Published Apr 18, 2024 at 8:52 AM IST

GN Azad Slams Rahul Gandhi, Omar

Democratic Progressive Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad on April 17 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for supporting candidate Choudhary Lal Singh and called the parties “even worse than BJP.”“They are even worse than BJP...Rahul Gandhi once said that to make the arrest until we won't leave; Omar Abdullah stated that unless he goes to jail, we cannot breathe; what happened to jail? Today they are walking in the streets madly...,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad. 
 

Published April 18th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

GN Azad Slams Rahul Gandhi, Omar

