Videos
Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:56 PM IST
Parivarvaad politics will end after 2024 elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma
From Congress downfall to the end of dynasty politics, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made big predictions ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Bharat’s biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024 brought together the top voices that matter— from the world of governance, business, technology, entrepreneurship, politics and thought leadership.
From Congress downfall to the end of dynasty politics, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made big predictions ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Bharat’s biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024 brought together the top voices that matter— from the world of governance, business, technology, entrepreneurship, politics and thought leadership.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Water Woes Grip Bengaluru
Videosa day ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.