Videos
Published Apr 26, 2024 at 12:35 AM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Arnab on Lok Sabha polls
In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talked explained why he was so confident about BJP's chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma also talked about how he has broken down the Muslim vote in Assam and why the low voter turnout was going to benefit BJP. He predicted that Congress will finish under 40 seats this time leading to different poltical dynamic post 2024.
In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talked explained why he was so confident about BJP's chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma also talked about how he has broken down the Muslim vote in Assam and why the low voter turnout was going to benefit BJP. He predicted that Congress will finish under 40 seats this time leading to different poltical dynamic post 2024.
Published April 27th, 2024 at 00:35 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.