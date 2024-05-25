×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST

International Khan Market Gang: Jaishankar takes a jab at Western media

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to a question regarding the portrayal of India in Western media, saying that just like a ‘Khan Market Gang’ in India, there also exists a global extension of it— an ‘International Khan Market Gang’.

Published May 24th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez, Hansi Flick tipped to take over

Videos36 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona sack Xavi

36 minutes ago
CCTV Footage of Trolley Bag Containing Minced Body Parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anwar Emerges

Bangladesh MP killed

38 minutes ago
Laila Khan Murder Case

Laila Khan Murder

41 minutes ago
EAM S Jaishankar

International Khan Market

44 minutes ago
Firoz Khan

Remembering Firoz Khan

an hour ago
Delhi Fire

Delhi Fire

4 hours ago
fired in Kanpur for golgappas

Clash Over Gol Gappe

4 hours ago
Bibhav Kumar

More Trouble For Bibhav

7 hours ago
Mystery around Bangladeshi MP's death deepens

Bangladeshi MP

9 hours ago
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony

Gaza Protests

15 hours ago
Cannes 2024

Bharat At Cannes 2024

a day ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan

Pakistan cribs at UN

a day ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis

Vande Bharat delayed

a day ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children

Another Porsche Crash?

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal

Kejriwal using parents?

a day ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess

Taiwan Ready For China

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Xavi Hernandez
Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez, Hansi Flick tipped to take over
Videos36 minutes ago
CCTV Footage of Trolley Bag Containing Minced Body Parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anwar Emerges
Bangladesh MP killed: CCTV shows bags used to dispose body parts
Videos38 minutes ago
Laila Khan Murder Case
Laila Khan Murder: Death penalty for stepfather in ‘rarest of rare’ case
Videos41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows5 months ago

Trending Videos

Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
04:22
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
Videos11 days ago
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
08:57
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
Videos12 days ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos16 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos16 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos16 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos16 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos16 days ago
Xavi Hernandez
03:10
Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez, Hansi Flick tipped to take over
Videos36 minutes ago
CCTV Footage of Trolley Bag Containing Minced Body Parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anwar Emerges
04:30
Bangladesh MP killed: CCTV shows bags used to dispose body parts
Videos38 minutes ago
Laila Khan Murder Case
03:01
Laila Khan Murder: Death penalty for stepfather in ‘rarest of rare’ case
Videos41 minutes ago
EAM S Jaishankar
04:46
International Khan Market Gang: Jaishankar takes a jab at Western media
Videos44 minutes ago
Firoz Khan
03:17
Actor Firoz Khan, Known As 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan', No More
Videosan hour ago
Delhi Fire
03:03
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur
Videos4 hours ago
fired in Kanpur for golgappas
05:15
Major Clash Over Gol Gappas In Kanpur, At Least 2 Critically Injured
Videos4 hours ago
Bibhav Kumar
03:04
Bibhav Kumar Sent To 4-day Judicial Custody
Videos7 hours ago
Mystery around Bangladeshi MP's death deepens
04:09
Bangladeshi MP Killed In Kolkata, Gory Details Emerge
Videos9 hours ago
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony
04:56
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony Affected By Gaza War Protestors
Videos15 hours ago
Cannes 2024
04:20
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
Videosa day ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan
05:56
This New India comes and kills in your home: Pakistan cribs at UN
Videosa day ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis
03:00
Vande Bharat departure delayed by protesting families of Railway workers
Videosa day ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children
03:49
Kanpur teen mows down 4 to death, his second offense in 2 years
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal
04:55
Is Kejriwal using 'ailing' parents to win sympathy in Delhi assaultgate?
Videosa day ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
03:41
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
Videosa day ago
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
03:01
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
Videosa day ago
Whatsapp logo