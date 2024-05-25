Videos
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST
International Khan Market Gang: Jaishankar takes a jab at Western media
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to a question regarding the portrayal of India in Western media, saying that just like a ‘Khan Market Gang’ in India, there also exists a global extension of it— an ‘International Khan Market Gang’.
