Published Apr 19, 2024 at 8:30 PM IST
Madhavi Latha hits back at Asaduddin Owisi over viral arrow video
The BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha accused her opponent Asaduddin Owaisi of spreading a doctored video against her. Madhavi Latha, in the viral video, was shown allegedly pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque in Hyderabad during Ram Navami Yatra. AIMIM chief Owaisi has reacted sharply to the video, saying, “People of Hyderabad had seen BJP's intentions."
The BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha accused her opponent Asaduddin Owaisi of spreading a doctored video against her. Madhavi Latha, in the viral video, was shown allegedly pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque in Hyderabad during Ram Navami Yatra. AIMIM chief Owaisi has reacted sharply to the video, saying, "People of Hyderabad had seen BJP's intentions."
Published April 19th, 2024 at 20:30 IST
