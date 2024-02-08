Another setback for expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra after eviction notice was pasted on her bungalow in Delhi. The notice was pasted by Directorate of Estates, the department that looks after Central Govt’s official, residential properties. A fresh notice has been received by the expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra and the eviction proceedings are ongoing. Govt has asked Mahua Moitra to vacate the official bungalow after she was expelled over cash-for-query scandal. Earlier on January 08, notice was served to Mahua Moitra to vacate the property within three days. However, Mahua Moitra submitted a request for further time to file a reply due to medical reasons. After Mahua’s expulsion as a parliamentarian, her allotment of government accommodation was cancelled.



Watch video for more