Videos
Published Jan 30, 2024 at 12:26 PM IST
There will be no election if PM Modi voted to power again: Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29 in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there won’t be elections anymore in India if Modi voted to power in 2024. He further added that the elections will be conducted similarly to Russia Manner.
Watch video for more
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on January 29 in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there won’t be elections anymore in India if Modi voted to power in 2024. He further added that the elections will be conducted similarly to Russia Manner.
Watch video for more
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.