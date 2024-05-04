Videos
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:16 AM IST
Man hurls shoe at Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra
A man threw a shoe at Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) chief and former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Uttar Prades's Agra during his Lok Sabha election rally on May 3. However, the shoe missed him and hit the standee near Maurya. The man was overpowered by the people and thrashed before police whisked him away.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 00:16 IST
