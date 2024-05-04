A man threw a shoe at Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) chief and former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Uttar Prades's Agra during his Lok Sabha election rally on May 3. However, the shoe missed him and hit the standee near Maurya. The man was overpowered by the people and thrashed before police whisked him away.