Videos
Published Apr 17, 2024 at 9:08 AM IST
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government
Fishermen of Karnataka’s Mangaluru seem to be all set for Lok Sabha Polls 2024. As the mega elections near, the fishermen shared their problems and put their demands to the Central Government. While some showed contentment with PMSSY, others shared some of the problems despite the Centre’s efforts. A fisherwoman, on the other hand, called PM Modi the “strength of women”. One of the fishermen also said that the development of the fishing community would benefit the import sector of Lakshadweep islands.
Fishermen of Karnataka’s Mangaluru seem to be all set for Lok Sabha Polls 2024. As the mega elections near, the fishermen shared their problems and put their demands to the Central Government. While some showed contentment with PMSSY, others shared some of the problems despite the Centre’s efforts. A fisherwoman, on the other hand, called PM Modi the “strength of women”. One of the fishermen also said that the development of the fishing community would benefit the import sector of Lakshadweep islands.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 09:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.