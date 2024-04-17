Fishermen of Karnataka’s Mangaluru seem to be all set for Lok Sabha Polls 2024. As the mega elections near, the fishermen shared their problems and put their demands to the Central Government. While some showed contentment with PMSSY, others shared some of the problems despite the Centre’s efforts. A fisherwoman, on the other hand, called PM Modi the “strength of women”. One of the fishermen also said that the development of the fishing community would benefit the import sector of Lakshadweep islands.

