Published Feb 29, 2024 at 1:27 AM IST
Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row
Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress councillor BK Hariprasad said while Pakistan may be perceived as an "enemy country" by the BJP, the Congress only considers it as a neighbouring country. This invited a strong reaction from the BJP.
