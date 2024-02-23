Videos
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 7:33 PM IST
PM Modi calls out Rahul for insulting remark
During his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi addressed a public gathering. In his address PM Modi, took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Kashi's youth. PM Modi also showed the confidence on winning the all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
During his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi addressed a public gathering. In his address PM Modi, took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Kashi's youth. PM Modi also showed the confidence on winning the all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
Videos19 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.