×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM IST

Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement

The Police camps in the Abujhmad region in Chhattisgarh are empowering the villagers. The authorities are urging the locals to participate in the electoral process. Located in Maspur and Dondribeda, these camps have prompted residents to vocalize concerns for necessities and express a desire to vote. The villagers in the area prioritize essential needs like water, electricity, education, and healthcare. The presence of police camps has improved security and provided ambulance services, healthcare, and better road connectivity, fostering optimism and positive change in the area.“Police and security forces have the important task of establishing camps and creating confidence among villagers so that they can express themselves confidently. Three camps, including Maspur, Irakbhatti and Kasturmeta, have been opened in March (this year). Whenever camps are established, people feel safe and they express themselves confidently. As naxals are away from them, villagers are openly expressing that they will exercise their voting right,” said SP Prabhat Kumar. 
 

Published April 17th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Ram Navmi Celebrations Across The Country

Videos3 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak

Ram Navmi celebrations

3 hours ago
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak

Ram navmi

3 hours ago
AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement

Police Promotes Voters

4 hours ago
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government As LS Election Nears

Fishermen Share Demands

5 hours ago
AP Dhillon Coachella

AP Dhillon Controversy

14 hours ago
iran israel podcast

Iran Playing Us All

16 hours ago
History Of Banarasi Saree

History Of Banarasi Saree

a day ago
Displaced Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians

2 days ago
Russia Floods

Russia Floods

2 days ago
Stabbing Incident In Sydney

Eyewitness Recalls Event

2 days ago
Iran Vs Israel

Iran Vs Israel

2 days ago
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran

Iranian Attack On Israel

2 days ago
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East

Donald Trump Blasts Biden

3 days ago
Israel’s Almost Impregnable Defence System Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles

Iran's Attacks Foiled

3 days ago
Ramayana

The Ramayana Trilogy

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
Ram Navmi Celebrations Across The Country
Videos3 hours ago
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
Devotees From Across India Throng Ayodhya For Ram Navmi Celebrations
Videos3 hours ago
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon Draws Massive Criticism After He Smashes Guitar At Coachella
Videos4 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
03:55
Ram Navmi Celebrations Across The Country
Videos3 hours ago
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
04:41
Devotees From Across India Throng Ayodhya For Ram Navmi Celebrations
Videos3 hours ago
AP Dhillon
03:00
AP Dhillon Draws Massive Criticism After He Smashes Guitar At Coachella
Videos4 hours ago
Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement
04:17
Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement
Videos4 hours ago
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government As LS Election Nears
05:18
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government
Videos5 hours ago
AP Dhillon Coachella
03:00
AP Dhillon Criticised After Smashing Guitar During Coachella 2024 Set
Videos14 hours ago
iran israel podcast
00:00
Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?
Videos16 hours ago
History Of Banarasi Saree
05:43
A Tale Of Extravagant Workmanship: Tracing The History Of Banarasi Saree
Videosa day ago
Displaced Palestinians
03:46
Displaced Palestinians Attempt To Return To Northern Gaza
Videos2 days ago
Russia Floods
03:00
Major Parts Of Russia And Kazakhstan Hit By Severe Floods
Videos2 days ago
Stabbing Incident In Sydney
03:51
Eyewitness Recalls Event After Multiple People Killed In Sydney
Videos2 days ago
Iran Vs Israel
03:05
Iran Vs Israel: World On Alert As Middle East Tensions Escalate
Videos2 days ago
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran
03:26
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran
Videos2 days ago
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East
03:04
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East
Videos3 days ago
Israel’s Almost Impregnable Defence System Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles
03:05
Israel Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles
Videos3 days ago
Ramayana
05:38
All You Need To Know About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Trilogy
Videos3 days ago
Israel Retaliates To Hezbollah’s Night Attacks
03:01
Israel Retaliates To Hezbollah’s Night Attacks
Videos3 days ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada
03:00
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured
Videos4 days ago
Ram Lalla
05:33
All You Need To Know About Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ At Ram Mandir
Videos4 days ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
03:11
PM Anthony Albanese condemns Bondi Junction mass stabbing
Videos4 days ago
amit shah
18:30
Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Meeting Rajasthan's Alwar
Videos4 days ago
Roberto Cavalli
04:30
Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli, Master Of Maximalism, Dies At 83
Videos4 days ago
Cannes
03:47
All We Imagine As Light 1st Indian Film To Compete At Cannes In 30 Years
Videos5 days ago
PM Modi
29:32
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally In Barmer, Rajasthan
Videos5 days ago
Whatsapp logo