The Police camps in the Abujhmad region in Chhattisgarh are empowering the villagers. The authorities are urging the locals to participate in the electoral process. Located in Maspur and Dondribeda, these camps have prompted residents to vocalize concerns for necessities and express a desire to vote. The villagers in the area prioritize essential needs like water, electricity, education, and healthcare. The presence of police camps has improved security and provided ambulance services, healthcare, and better road connectivity, fostering optimism and positive change in the area.“Police and security forces have the important task of establishing camps and creating confidence among villagers so that they can express themselves confidently. Three camps, including Maspur, Irakbhatti and Kasturmeta, have been opened in March (this year). Whenever camps are established, people feel safe and they express themselves confidently. As naxals are away from them, villagers are openly expressing that they will exercise their voting right,” said SP Prabhat Kumar.

