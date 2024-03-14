Videos
Published Mar 13, 2024 at 12:34 AM IST
Pratap Simha to Nalin Kateel: Big names dropped from BJP's 2nd list
The BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list had many surprises, including several sitting MPs not being given a ticket. These names include Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda and Garhwal MP Teerath Singh Rawat.
The BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list had many surprises, including several sitting MPs not being given a ticket. These names include Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda and Garhwal MP Teerath Singh Rawat.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.