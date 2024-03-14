The BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list had many surprises, including several sitting MPs not being given a ticket. These names include Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Bangalore North MP Sadananda Gowda and Garhwal MP Teerath Singh Rawat.