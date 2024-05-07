Videos
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:45 PM IST
Republic Exclusive Interaction With PM Modi’s Brother
Polling began for the third phase of LS Elections and PM Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad. PM Modi was accompanied by his brother, Somabhai, as he cast his vote. In an exclusive interaction with Republic, Somabhai expressed confidence in PM Modi securing a win.
